* Stellar services survey continues run of strong data
* Strengthening recovery diminishes case for more stimulus
* Britain to see GDP growth of at least 0.5 pct in Q2 -
Markit
By Christina Fincher
LONDON, July 3 Britain's service sector grew at
its fastest pace in over two year in June, boosting hopes for a
sustained recovery and dimming speculation new Bank of England
Governor Mark Carney will usher in a new wave of stimulus.
Separate surveys showing subdued inflation and rising demand
for credit added to the stream of upbeat economic news that has
dominated Carney's first week on the job.
Britain's closely-watched Purchasing Managers' Index for
services leapt two points to 56.9, higher than any economist
polled by Reuters had forecast. Anything over 50 indicates
growth.
Sterling jumped as investors bet the Bank of England's
Monetary Policy Committee - which will conclude its first
meeting under Carney on Thursday - would be in no rush to
restart the printing presses.
A minority on the Monetary Policy Committee has consistently
argued for more quantitative easing in recent months and Carney,
who gained a reputation for monetary activism when at the helm
of the Bank of Canada, had been widely expected to back that
view.
The details of Wednesday's services survey were
unequivocally strong: New orders and employment both rose at
their fastest pace in six years, while business optimism also
enjoyed a significant rise.
"I'm surprised by how strong it is," said Brian Hilliard, UK
economist at Societe Generale. "It looks rather difficult for
Carney to come in with all guns blazing for more easing."
FROM LAGGARD TO LEADER
Markit said its composite activity index, which includes
services, manufacturing and construction, pointed to economic
growth of at least 0.5 percent in the second quarter - a rate
that would make Britain one of the fastest-growing
industrialised economies.
Such a pace would be a fillip for the government which came
under heavy criticism earlier this year for sticking to a tough
austerity agenda.
"With growth this strong it's hard to see how any of the
members of the Monetary Policy Committee could make a case for
further quantitative easing," said Chris Williamson, Markit's
chief economist.
George Buckley at Deutsche Bank noted that the composite
index was close to the level at which the central bank has in
the past tightened policy, at 56.5 compared with an average
tightening level of 57.4.
Andrew Sentance, a former Monetary Policy Committee member
known for his hawkish views, said he expected an exit strategy
from Britain's record low interest rates and its bond-buying
would come onto Carney's agenda over the next 12 months, if
economic data continued to be positive.
"Planning for the monetary exit will be the big challenge of
Carney's governorship," Sentance said.
"Remember that Carney raised rates in Canada in 2010 from
0.25 percent to 1 percent. He is one of few Western bank
governors to have actually raised rates since the crisis," he
told the online Reuters Global Markets Forum.
HEADWINDS REMAIN
Separate figures on Wednesday added to the rosier outlook. A
Bank of England survey showed lenders see a further significant
rise in mortgage demand in the next three months
and a British Retail Consortium survey suggested a major easing
in price pressures.
However, there remain headwinds to recovery, not least from
deep cuts in public spending.
A report from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and
Development this week said Britain faced the deepest budget cuts
in Europe over the next decade to put finances back on track.
Britain's Finance Minister George Osborne unveiled last
month 11.5 billion pounds ($17.5 billion) in cuts for the
2015/16 fiscal year, including steps to trim the welfare budget,
but the OECD's findings suggest that will not be enough.
Britain's deficit is expected to be 6.8 percent of economic
output in 2013, according to the European Commission, only lower
than that of Ireland in the bloc, and more than double the level
of Italy. Germany's deficit is seen at 0.2 percent this year.