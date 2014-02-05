* Services PMI reading eases to 58.3 in Jan vs 58.8 in Dec
* Services contribute to strong start to 2014
* Points to 0.8 pct qtr/qtr GDP growth in Jan-March -Markit
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, Feb 5 Growth in Britain's dominant
service sector slowed unexpectedly in January but activity
remained strong, suggesting the economy made a robust start to
2014, a survey showed on Wednesday.
One day before the Bank of England announces its February
rate decision, the survey by data company Markit also showed a
pick-up in price pressures for service firms but not to a level
that would indicate a problem for the central bank.
The speed of Britain's recovery has sparked speculation
about the timing of a rate hike, but policymakers have said the
bank is in no hurry to raise interest rates as inflation has
fallen to its target and wage growth remains subdued.
Markit's services purchasing managers' index (PMI) eased to
58.3 in January - its lowest since June - from 58.8 in December
and below a forecast of 59.0 in a Reuters survey.
Sterling dipped and 10-year gilt yields fell to a
three-month low after the figures as investors viewed the data
as further evidence that the BoE was unlikely to raise rates
soon.
However, the figure remained well above the 50 mark that
separates growth from contraction and business confidence was at
its highest in nearly four years, bolstered by outstanding
business which reached its highest level since May 1997.
"Even with the easing seen in January, the sector is still
expanding at a rate that bodes well for another strong GDP
reading in the first quarter," said Chris Williamson, chief
economist at Markit.
The survey showed the service sector, which makes up more
than three-quarters of Britain's GDP, remained an important
engine of growth at the start of the year.
Similar surveys this week showed Britain's rebound was being
supported by other sectors, with construction activity growing
at its fastest pace in 6-1/2 years and manufacturing growth
easing in January but still firm.
The composite index of the three PMIs eased to 59.1 in
January - its lowest since June but still some way above the 50
mark - from 59.4 in December, Markit said.
Williamson said the three PMI surveys suggested Britain was
on course for quarterly GDP growth of 0.8 percent in the first
three months of 2014.
PRICE PRESSURES CONTAINED
This is a pick-up from a preliminary official reading of 0.7
percent growth in the fourth quarter of 2013, though lower than
growth indicated by previous PMI surveys, which Samuel Tombs, UK
economist at Capital Economics, said had been too optimistic.
Despite the strength of the services sector, price
pressures were still considered contained. The index for input
prices in the services sector rose to 57.3 from 55.9 in
December, but Williamson said worrying levels would be above 60.
"The survey also suggests that inflationary pressures and
wage growth remain muted, which provides policymakers with extra
leeway to keep policy loose for longer while the economy
continues its recovery."
Britain's economy had one of the fastest recoveries among
industrialised nations last year but growth has largely been
driven by household spending - a trend which the BoE wants to
see balanced by stronger exports and more business investment.
The business expectations index for the service sector rose
to its highest since March 2010. Markit said firms were planning
more recruitment and investment to meet expected demand.
Indeed, an index of growth in employment in the services,
manufacturing and construction sectors together rose to 55.6 in
January, its highest since October and matching its highest
level on record, up from 55.2 in December, Markit said.
This could push the jobless rate sooner to the BoE's 7.0
percent threshold for reviewing interest rates, but BoE
policymakers have indicated that rate hikes are not imminent.
Economists expect the BoE to keep rates at a record low of
0.5 percent on Thursday but the decision will be closely watched
in case it makes a statement on its forward guidance plans.
"Although the Bank of England shows every sign of wanting
to keep interest rates low for quite a while longer, the economy
is tightening faster than they had expected," said Rob Wood,
chief UK economist at Berenberg.
"We expect the first rate hike in Q1 2015, with a 30 percent
chance of an increase in Q4 2014."
