* Service sector growth at 8-month low in June

* PMI surveys point to overall GDP dip of 0.1 pct in Q2

* Firms forced to cut prices to encourage business

By Jonathan Cable

LONDON, July 4 Britain's dominant services sector endured one of its worst months in the past three years in June despite cutting prices, a business survey showed on Wednesday, suggesting the country stayed in recession in the quarter that ended last weekend.

The latest bout of gloomy data solidified expectations the Bank of England will restart the printing presses and support the economy with another round of bond purchases when it meets on Thursday.

The Markit/CIPS Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for services, which account for around three quarters of the country's economic output, sank to an eight-month low of 51.3 from May's 53.3, despite firms cutting prices and running down existing orders.

"The services economy saw one of its worst months since the recovery began three years ago, with the June survey showing signs of growth stalling. The services PMI probably cements the case for further stimulus from the BoE," said Chris Williamson, chief economist at data compiler Markit.

The reading, the second lowest since April 2009, was well shy of expectations for a more moderate easing to 52.8 but held above the 50 mark that signifies growth for the 18th month.

Separate PMIs earlier showed construction activity fell at its fastest pace in two-and-a-half years during June and that the manufacturing sector contracted for the second month running.

Markit said the June surveys pointed to one of the weakest months in more than three years and suggested the British economy contracted 0.1 percent in the second quarter.

Britain fell back into recession at the start of the year and economists see tepid growth ahead at best with only a small bounce from London's hosting of the Olympic Games, leading to calls for the government and BoE to act.

LITTLE CONFIDENCE

Worryingly for policymakers, once again some of June's minimal services sector growth was generated by fulfilling existing orders. With the slowdown becoming entrenched, firms were less optimistic about the future and the business expectations index, while remaining positive, fell to a six-month low.

"The decline in confidence is also a genuine concern. The experience of last autumn demonstrates how a deterioration in sentiment can rapidly affect activity, as companies place investment and recruitment plans on ice," said Nida Ali at Ernst & Young ITEM Club.

Firms were concerned about Europe, Markit said, where a two-and-a-half year debt crisis shows no sign of abating.

Britain's Conservative-led coalition government has focused on cost-cutting to reduce a record budget deficit, but it recently introduced measures to get credit flowing through the economy and vowed to do more to boost house building and infrastructure spending.

Many economists think proper fiscal stimulus might be needed, however.

The BoE is expected to provide monetary stimulus on Thursday, when its Monetary Policy Committee is widely tipped to flood markets with another 50 billion pounds of cash, on top of 325 billion it has already pumped in.

"There is room for the MPC to expand asset purchases at tomorrow's meeting," said David Tinsley at BNP Paribas. "We look for another 50 billion pounds of (quantitative easing), with the risks skewed to them doing more, not less, than that."

The PMI survey showed firms were forced to cut prices for the second month running to drum up business with the sub-index nudging up to 48.9 from May's 48.8. It has been below 50 for all but two of the last nine months.

The price cuts came despite input costs rising at a faster pace last month than they did in May.

British shop price inflation fell to its lowest rate in two-and-a-half years in June as weak demand pushed retailers to offer deep discounts, the British Retail Consortium said on Wednesday.

Inflation eased unexpectedly in May to 2.8 percent, its lowest in two-and-a-half years, supporting the case for stimulus from the BoE while fueling hopes that consumers will eventually have more money left to spend.

Separate BoE data showed that, overall, homeowners continued to inject money into their properties, which they have done since the start of the financial crisis, reversing the trend of home equity withdrawal to fund other spending that had dominated the previous decade.