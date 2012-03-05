LONDON, March 5 Global private sector
activity grew at its fastest pace in a year last month as a
strong improvement in the United States offset a drag from the
euro zone, survey data showed on Monday.
The Global Total Output index, produced by JPMorgan with the
input of research and supply management organisations, was 55.5
in February, up from 54.5 in January, comfortably above the 50
mark that divides growth from contraction.
"The world economy is gaining strength. The global PMI hit a
one-year high in February, building on the gains of previous
months, with momentum improving at both service providers and
manufacturers," said David Hensley at JPMorgan.
The Global Services index bounced to 56.5 last month from
January's 55.3, its highest reading since last February.
But that growth has come at a cost with prices rising at
their fastest pace since May 2011, pushed up by escalating oil
prices and an associated increase in transportation costs.
Earlier data showed the pace of growth in the United States
services sector unexpectedly picked up in February to its
highest level in a year.
But euro zone private sector surveys showed a sharp downturn
among activity at Italian and Spanish businesses dragged the
currency bloc back into decline last month. Growth slowed in
Germany, the region's biggest and strongest economy, and stalled
in France.
In Asia, China's service sector picked up pace, although it
was still below its long-term trend, while in India the sector
lost momentum, shedding workers.
The index combines survey data from countries including the
United States, Japan, Germany, France, Britain, China and
Russia.