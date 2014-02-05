LONDON Feb 5 Global growth remained solid at
the start of 2014, pointing to a quarterly GDP expansion of 3
percent, according to a report on Wednesday that showed the
upturn again led by manufacturers.
JPMorgan's Global All-Industry Output Index, produced with
Markit, nudged up to 53.9 from December's 53.8, above the 50
mark that divides growth from contraction for the 16th month
running.
"The latest PMI data highlight a solid start to the year for
the world economy, with global GDP growth still tracking at an
annualised pace in excess of 3 percent quarter-on-quarter," said
David Hensley, a director at JPMorgan.
Its global services index rose to 53.8 from 53.5. A sister
survey released on Monday showed manufacturing activity was
little changed last month from December as the pace of new
orders remained near recent elevated levels.
However, disparities remained between developed and emerging
markets, JPMorgan said. Growth was strong in Britain, the United
States and Japan but Brazil, Russia and India all saw output
contract marginally.