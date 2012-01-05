Jan 5 Following are details of the JPMorgan Global Purchasing All-Industry Output Index for December. GLOBAL SVCS PMI PMI Jobs Orders Inp Prc Nov 52.7 49.4 51.3 57.9 Dec 53.2 49.7 51.6 57.7 GLOBAL COMPOSITE PMI PMI Orders Jobs Inp Prc Nov 52.0 50.7 49.6 55.8 Dec 53.0 51.2 50.2 55.9 The indicator, produced by JPMorgan with research and supply management organisations, combines survey data from around 20 countries including the United States, Japan, Germany, France, Britain, China and Russia.