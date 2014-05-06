BANGALORE May 6 Activity in India's services
industry contracted for a tenth straight month in April, pushing
firms to put hiring plans on hold for the first time since
November, a business survey showed on Tuesday.
The HSBC Services Purchasing Managers' Index,
compiled by Markit, rose to 48.5 in April from 47.5 in March,
but held stubbornly below the 50-mark that divides growth from
contraction.
"While the business activity index improved, it remained
below the water line. This points to still subdued service
sector activity," said Leif Eskesen, chief economist for India
and ASEAN at HSBC.
New business fell at a slower pace in April but the
employment sub-index slipped just below the 50-level to 49.8 as
firms reacted to falling workloads.
Still, firms remained optimistic about the future, possibly
due to an anticipated victory for the business-friendly
opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in an ongoing election
in the world's largest democracy.
Tuesday's business survey also showed input costs and prices
charged by services companies increased at a quicker pace last
month.
In contrast, input and output prices rose at the slowest
pace in about a year among Indian factories, a similar poll of
manufacturers found last week.
Indian factory growth showed no sign of acceleration last
month as tepid demand restrained output even as price pressures
eased.
The mixed picture will give little reason for the Reserve
Bank of India (RBI) to change its key interest rate from 8
percent and a Reuters poll of economists in March said the bank
would hold steady until October at least.
(Reporting by Deepti Govind; Editing by Kim Coghill)