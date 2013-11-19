BRIEF-Drone Racing League files to say it raised about $13 million in equity financing
* Drone Racing League Inc files to say it raised about $13 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oC04aF)
Nov 20 PMP Ltd : * Sees FY 2014 EBITDA $60 million to $64 million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Drone Racing League Inc files to say it raised about $13 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oC04aF)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, April 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Issuer Default Rating (IDR) assigned to The Walt Disney Company (Disney) and its subsidiaries at 'A'. The Rating Outlook remains Stable. A full list of ratings follows at the end of this release. Approximately $21.5 billion of pro forma debt outstanding as of Dec. 31, 2016 is affected by this action. KEY RATING DRIVERS Significant Financial Flexibility: Disney's operating profile
April 3 A Democratic political consultant and Fox News contributor on Monday sued the network and its former chairman, Roger Ailes, accusing them of denying her a permanent hosting job after rebuffing Ailes' sexual advances.