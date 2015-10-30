SINGAPORE Oct 30 India's PNB Housing Finance
Ltd has hired banks including Barclays, JPMorgan and
Morgan Stanley for a 25 billion rupees (about $385 million)
initial public offering, IFR reported on Friday, citing two
sources close to transaction.
Indian investment banks Kotak and JM Financial will also
advise PNB Housing in the planned IPO, slated for the first half
of 2016, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, said.
Indian state-run Punjab National Bank owns a 51
percent stake in PNB Housing, while Carlyle Group owns the
remainder.
(Reporting by S. Anuradha; Editing by Anand Basu)