Bombay Stock Exchange to add Kotak Mahindra, Tata Motors DVR to benchmark index
MUMBAI India's Bombay Stock Exchange said that it will be adding two stocks - Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd and Tata Motors DVR Ltd - to its benchmark index from June 19.
MUMBAI Shares in PNB Housing Finance Ltd rose as much as 16.1 percent on their market debut on Monday after the company's $450 million initial public offering.
The stock opened at 860 rupees on the National Stock Exchange, and rose to a high of 900 rupees as of 0434 GMT, compared with the IPO issue price of 775 rupees.
PNB Housing Finance's IPO was India's second-largest this year.
($1 = 66.6999 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Swati Bhat; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
MUMBAI India's Bombay Stock Exchange said that it will be adding two stocks - Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd and Tata Motors DVR Ltd - to its benchmark index from June 19.
WASHINGTON/SEOUL U.S. safety regulators have opened a formal investigation into the recall of nearly 1.7 million vehicles by Hyundai Motor Co and affiliate Kia Motor Corp over engine defects, according to filings published Saturday.