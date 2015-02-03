MUMBAI Punjab National Bank(PNBK.NS), the fifth-biggest Indian lender by assets, reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as bad loans jumped, sending its shares down 7.8 percent.

The lender, majority owned by the government, said net profit rose 2.6 percent from a year earlier to 7.75 billion rupees ($125.4 million) for the third quarter ended December. Analysts on average had expected a net profit of 9.83 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Net bad loans as a percentage of net advances rose to 3.82 percent, from 3.26 percent in the September quarter, and 2.80 percent in the year-ago quarter.

Some other state-run lenders including Bank of Baroda (BOB.NS) and Union Bank (UNBK.NS) have also seen their bad loans rising in the December quarter. Bankers say bad loans would remain a problem in the short term. ($1 = 61.7850 rupees)

