BRIEF-KLRF recommends dividend of 1 rupee/shr
* Says recommended a dividend of 1 rupee per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 9 Punjab National Bank (PNB), India's No. 2 state-owned bank, on Thursday posted a 20.6 percent fall in net profit for the quarter ended March, dragged down by higher provisions for bad loans.
The bank posted a profit of 11.3 billion rupees ($208.77 million)($) for the January-March period compared with 14.2 billion rupees a year earlier. Net interest income rose 14.2 percent during the quarter. Non-performing loans at the bank rose to 4.27 percent from 2.93 percent a year ago.
Earlier this month, PNB's state-owned rival Canara Bank posted a 12.6 percent fall in net profit. Smaller lenders Allahabad Bank and UCO Bank saw net profit fall about 68 and 80 percent respectively.
Government-owned lenders, exposed to the beleaguered state electricity boards, troubled power and infrastructure projects, and several other debt-laden firms, have pledged to boost recovery efforts and reign in defaults.
($1 = 54.1275 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Swati Pandey in MUMBAI; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Says recommended a dividend of 1 rupee per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 31 Indian shares were flat after hitting record highs on Wednesday as investors waited for gross domestic product data due later in the day and searched for fresh corporate triggers with the results season coming to an end.