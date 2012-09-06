MUMBAI, Sept 6 India's PNB Housing Finance Ltd, a unit of Punjab National Bank, plans to raise 2 billion rupees via 10-year bonds at 9.15 percent semi-annual coupon, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on Thursday.

Axis Bank, A.K. Capital, Trust Capital, Darashaw, ICICI Bank, ICICI Securities Primary Dealership, Yes Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank are the arrangers to the deal, the sources said. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)