April 19 The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. on Thursday sold $1.5 billion of Series P fixed to floating rate non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, JP Morgan, and PNC were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP AMT $1.5 BLN COUPON 6.125 PCT MATURITY PERPETUAL TYPE STK ISS PRICE 25 FIRST PAY 08/01/2012 MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD 6.125 PCT SETTLEMENT 04/24/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ QUARTERLY FITCH BBB-MINUS NON-CALLABLE N/A