March 3 PNC Financial Services Group Inc
said it received federal subpoenas about its lending practices
in relation to certain federally backed mortgage loans.
The two subpoenas from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the
Southern District of New York deal with loans insured or
guaranteed by the Federal Housing Administration as well as
certain non-FHA-insured loan origination, sale and
securitization practices, PNC said in a regulatory filing on
Monday. ()
PNC said the inquiries were in their early stages and the
bank was cooperating with the authorities.
The Pittsburg-based bank said in August that it had received
a subpoena seeking information on claims for foreclosure costs
also related to the former National City Corp, which it bought
in 2008.
The bank agreed in December to pay $35 million to settle
charges that National City discriminated against
African-American and Hispanic borrowers.
PNC has also been served a subpoena by the Department of
Justice seeking information on its relationship with certain
merchant and payment processor customers, the filing showed on
Monday.
PNC's shares fell 1.4 percent to $80.62 on the New York
Stock Exchange on Monday morning.