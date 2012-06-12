* PNC experiencing more repurchase demands from investors
* CEO Rohr says bank is now properly reserved
* Stock off 1.8 percent after falling as much as 4.4 percent
By Rick Rothacker
June 12 PNC Financial Services Group Inc
will add $350 million to its reserves in the second quarter to
cover investor requests to buy back soured loans, the
Pittsburgh-based regional banking company said on Tuesday,
sending its stock down over 4 percent.
PNC said in an investor presentation that it has been
getting more requests to buy back loans in the last few months
from one of the government-controlled entities that buys
mortgages from lenders. The requests are related to loans made
between 2005 and 2008 by National City, which PNC bought during
the financial crisis.
Investors have been pressing U.S. banks to buy back
now-soured home loans made during the housing boom. The loans
were bundled into mortgage-backed securities and bought by
outside investors, who now allege the loans do not meet
guarantees made by the banks at the time they were packaged and
sold.
PNC said the top reasons for the recent claims were property
values and missing documentation. The bank said the $350 million
addition to reserves would bring its accrued losses to date to
$1.6 billion.
"Barring some significant change in the future behavior and
the demand patterns of the investors, we believe that we will be
appropriately reserved for this change in the trend," PNC Chief
Executive Jim Rohr said on Tuesday at an investor conference in
New York.
A PNC spokesman declined to comment on whether the mortgage
entity making the increased requests was Fannie Mae or
Freddie Mac. Spokespersons for Fannie and Freddie
could not immediately be reached for comment.
Other banks have also experienced an increase in claims from
Fannie and Freddie, with Fannie gaining the most attention
lately. In February, Bank of America Corp stopped
selling some loans to Fannie because of a dispute over
repurchase claims.
At the same investor conference on Tuesday, Wells Fargo & Co
Chief Financial Officer Tim Sloan said his bank started
seeing increases in repurchase requests from Fannie last year.
The San Francisco-based banking company, which is the largest
U.S. originator of mortgages, hasn't yet decided how much to add
to its reserves this quarter.
"In terms of any significant changes in our relationship with
the agencies, we haven't seen any significant changes this
quarter," Sloan said.
PNC shares slid 1.8 percent to $57.14 in afternoon trading,
on a positive day for most bank stocks. Earlier in the session,
PNC shares hit an intraday low at $55.60, down 4.4 percent.