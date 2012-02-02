France's Macron set for landslide majority in parliament, polls show
PARIS French President Emmanuel Macron's party is set for a giant majority in parliament, opinion pollsters said on Sunday after a first round of voting.
CANBERRA Australian's Maritime Safety Authority said 193 people had been rescued so far from a costal ship that sank off the north coast of Papua New Guinea.
Spokeswoman Carly Lusk told ABC television that eight vessels were at the scene of the sinking and the survivors were on five ships.
(Reporting by James Grubel)
PARIS French President Emmanuel Macron's party is set for a giant majority in parliament, opinion pollsters said on Sunday after a first round of voting.
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May was seeking a deal on Sunday with a small Northern Irish party that she needs to stay in power after a disastrous election that destroyed her authority days before Brexit talks are due to start.