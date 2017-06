CANBERRA Feb 2 A ferry with around 300 people on board is missing and is believed to have sunk off Papua New Guinea's north coast, Australian media said on Thursday.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation said search and rescue planes were on their way to the area to search for the boat, which was travelling between the island of New Britain and the north-cost town of Lae.

Disaster authorities were unavailable to immediately comment.

(Reporting by James Grubel)