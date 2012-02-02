* 238 rescued as of 0730 GMT - AMSA
* High death toll feared - Australian PM
* Ship sunk quickly without distress call - owner
Feb 2 Scores of people were missing off
Papua New Guinea on Thursday after a ferry carrying about 350
passengers sank, Australian rescue authorities said, with many
feared dead.
Australia's Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) said 238 people
had been plucked from the sea and from liferafts by 5.30 p.m.
(0730 GMT), about 12 hours after the MV Rabaul Queen went down.
"This is obviously a major tragedy - 350 people on board a
ship that has gone down," Australian Prime Minister Julia
Gillard told reporters in Melbourne.
"It is likely a very high loss of life here."
Eight merchant vessels nearby had been diverted to the
scene, with helicopters and Australian fixed wing aircraft also
sent to help with the rescue, AMSA said.
"We are getting more life rafts out into the water," AMSA
spokeswoman Carly Lusk said.
"There have been more reports of vessels sighting people in
life rafts, so we're hoping for the number (of survivors) to
increase in the very near future."
While earlier reports had said the weather was fair, AMSA
said there were winds of 40 knots (75 kmh) and swells of about 5
metres (16 ft).
The 47 metre (155 ft) ship reportedly sank about 9 nautical
miles (16 km) off Finschhafen on the South Pacific nation's
north coast. The ferry was on its way from Kimbe, a dive spot on
the island of New Britain, to the mainland city of Lae.
The ship's owners, Rabaul Shipping, said they had no
information about what caused the accident, adding the vessel
sank quickly and without sending a distress message.
"There is no sign of the Rabaul Queen," the company said in
a statement emailed to Reuters.
"BRING SAFETY BACK"
Papua New Guinea's maritime authority said earlier at least
28 people had been rescued, with many more floating in the sea
where the ferry went down.
Nurur Rahman, acting chief of Papua New Guinea's maritime
safety authority, said it was too early to speculate on the
cause of the sinking.
Survivors were being ferried to hospitals in Lae, the
provincial capital and the country's second-largest city, he
added.
Papua New Guinea (PNG) Prime Minister Peter O'Neill said the
government would carry out a full investigation into the
disaster, given the importance of sea transport in a country
where the cost of flying is prohibitive for most people.
"We will leave no stone unturned. We need to bring some
safety measures back into this industry," O'Neill said.
"We cannot afford to continue to lose our people's lives.
Sea transport is one of the most important forms of
transportation in the country."
PNG, Australia's nearest neighbour, is largely undeveloped,
with poor infrastructure and limited facilities despite enormous
resources wealth.
The majority of its six million people eke out subsistence
livings in villages clinging to jungle-clad mountains or
scattered around its many islands.
