Feb 3 Relatives of scores of people
missing after a ferry sank off Papua New Guinea's north coast
vented their anger over a lack of information from authorities,
Australian media reported on Friday, as rescuers resumed their
search.
At least 100 people are still missing and feared drowned
after the MV Rabaul Queen, on its way from West New Britain to
the mainland city of Lae, suddenly sank on Thursday morning with
about 350 people on board.
The first of 238 survivors plucked from the sea by rescuers
began arriving in Lae on PNG's north coast early on Friday, said
Nurur Rahman, acting chief of Papua New Guinea's maritime
authority.
"As you would expect people who have been in the water for
such a long time have a bit of dehydration, and they are very
tired," Rahman told Reuters by telephone.
But police in West New Britain said relatives angry at the
lack of information about their family members on the ship threw
stones at the offices of the ferry operators, Rabaul Shipping,
Australian Broadcasting Corporation Radio (ABC) reported.
"There were a lot of people crying and then they wanted to
know the fate of their loved ones, the people actually who were
on board the Rabaul ship," Inspector Samson Siguyaru said.
Papua New Guinea Prime Minister Peter O'Neill has promised a
full investigation into the tragedy.
The Australian Maritime Safety Authority said three merchant
ships and four rescue aircraft were taking part in the search,
near where the 47 metre (155 ft) ship sank about 9 nautical
miles (16 km) off the South Pacific nation's north coast.
The ship's owners said they had no information about what
caused the accident, adding the vessel sank quickly and without
sending a distress message.
Rahman said there had been few signs of bodies in the water
as searchers combed the area in difficult conditions with strong
winds and high seas.
"We have not sighted any fatalities," He said.
PNG, Australia's nearest neighbour, is largely undeveloped,
with poor infrastructure and limited facilities despite enormous
resources wealth.
The majority of its six million people live subsistence lives
in villages clinging to jungle-clad mountains or scattered
around its many islands. The island nation relies heavily on sea
transport.
