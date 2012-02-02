SYDNEY Feb 3 About 100 people are feared
trapped inside a ferry that sank in rough weather off Papua New
Guinea with about 350 people on board on Thursday, a rescue
official said.
Rescuers plucked 238 people from the sea off PNG's northeast
coast after the MV Rabaul Queen was hit by three large waves and
quickly sank, Rony Naigu, a rescue official from Papua New
Guinea's maritime safety authority, said on Friday.
He said about 100 people were thought to have been trapped
inside. Naigu, who spent Thursday at the scene, said survivors
told how the ferry rolled and sank in deep water after it was
hit by the waves.
