SYDNEY Feb 3 About 100 people are feared trapped inside a ferry that sank in rough weather off Papua New Guinea with about 350 people on board on Thursday, a rescue official said.

Rescuers plucked 238 people from the sea off PNG's northeast coast after the MV Rabaul Queen was hit by three large waves and quickly sank, Rony Naigu, a rescue official from Papua New Guinea's maritime safety authority, said on Friday.

He said about 100 people were thought to have been trapped inside. Naigu, who spent Thursday at the scene, said survivors told how the ferry rolled and sank in deep water after it was hit by the waves.

(Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Paul Tait)