A group of Papua New Guinea soldiers mutinied on Thursday, seizing and replacing their chief commander in what could be a ploy to help former prime minister Sir Michael Somare return to power, the Australian Broadcasting Corp (ABC) and local media reported.

The South Pacific nation has been plagued by political instability for weeks, jeopardising its prospects as an investment destination just as U.S. oil giant ExxonMobil develops a $15.7 billion liquefied natural gas plant, the country's biggest-ever resource project.

Twelve to 20 rebel troops raided Taurama barracks in the capital in the early hours of the morning, before moving to the headquarters of the defence forces, Murray Barracks, the ABC said.

Rebels put Brigadier General Francis Agwi under house arrest and replaced him with a new commander, Colonel Yaura Safa, a former defence attaché to Indonesia, it added.

There were no immediate reports of violence at the barracks or in the streets of Port Moresby.

"I can confirm that there is a mutiny," the deputy editor of the Post-Courier newspaper, Peter Korugl, told Reuters. Members of the First Pacific Islands Regiment were behind the action, he added.

Neighbouring Australia appeared to confirm the move against Brigadier General Agwi, calling for a restoration in the line of command in Papua New Guinea's defence forces.

"We urge that the situation be resolved as soon as possible, and that the Papua New Guinea Defence Force chain of command is restored," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

It added, however, that an Australian diplomat had even spoken to Agwi since his seizure, lending weight to reports that Papua New Guinea authorities were trying to calm the situation.

Australians in the city were told to limit their travel and exercise a high degree of caution.

The initial, sketchy reports followed weeks of political instability, with Somare challenging the legitimacy of Prime Minister Peter O'Neill's government. Somare had been replaced by O'Neill last August after his seat was declared vacant while he received medical treatment in Singapore.

Frank Kolma, the editor in chief of The National newspaper in Papua New Guinea, said the rebels were using the phrase 'Operation Protect the Constitution'.

Kolma, who drove past Murray Barracks earlier on Thursday, said that although the city was calm, a large number of cars were parked outside the barracks and few people appeared to be going in or out.

There was no obvious display of firearms, he said.

"We hear that the commander has been asked not to leave his house. He is virtually under house arrest at Murray Barracks in the centre of Port Moresby," Kolma told Reuters.

The ABC also speculated whether the mutiny could instead be related to unhappiness within the ranks over pay and conditions following cutbacks to defence spending. It noted that some soldiers had been planning to stage a protest in coming days.

"At this stage it is not clear if the incident is related to the conflict between Peter O'Neill and Sir Michael Somare over the country's prime ministership, or if it is the work of disgruntled soldiers," ABC said on its website.

Last month, O'Neill declared victory in the standoff after the governor general named him the legitimate head of government. The country's civil service, police and army leaders also backed O'Neill, though the ABC speculated that some sections of the army could still be supportive of Somare.

For many Papua New Guineans, the crisis is a contest between the old political guard of Somare -- known as "The Chief" who led the country to independence -- and O'Neill's administration, which is seen offering a fresh, more open alternative.

Elections are due in June.

