SINGAPORE/MELBOURNE Nov 6 A charity funding
social projects in Papua New Guinea is fighting the government
for the return of the Ok Tedi copper mine, after the state took
full ownership of the mine that BHP Billiton handed
over more than a decade ago.
Papua New Guinea's parliament passed laws in September for
the government to take 100 percent ownership of the giant mine,
and also to remove a 12-year old deal that gave BHP Billiton
immunity from environmental claims.
BHP was granted immunity after agreeing to transfer its 52
percent stake in the mine to the PNG Sustainable Development
Program Ltd (PNG SDP), a not-for-profit company incorporated in
Singapore.
The Ok Tedi mine, in a mountainous region in PNG's west, has
been operating since the 1980s. It has been blamed for
substantial environmental damage caused by dumping millions of
tonnes of toxic mine waste into the river systems.
PNG SDP holds $1.4 billion in trust to be used in the
Western Province when the mine eventually closes, according to
its 2012 annual report.
The government in 2001 made a "very bad" decision in
granting immunity to BHP by preventing its own people to sue for
permanent environmental, Prime Minister Peter O'Neill told
parliament in September.
Michael Sullivan, a partner at Leahy Lewin Nutley Sullivan
Lawyers in Papua New Guinea's capital Port Moresby, said PNG
SDP's litigation against the government stood a chance of being
successful as it was being pursued outside the country.
Mekere Morauta, who is the chairman of PNG SDP and was prime
minister when the immunity deal was struck, told Australian
television that the firm had been structured the way it was and
incorporated in Singapore because "I feared in the future that
sticky, gluey hands would try to penetrate it."
Papua New Guinea has struggled to attract foreign investment
to exploit its abundant natural resources due to unclear
regulations and endemic graft.
BHP is not involved in the legal action, but said it was
confident there was no risk of future claims.
"In relation to the protections that the PNG government has
said it would remove from BHP Billiton, we remain confident that
we have other indemnities in place and that our shareholders are
not exposed to potential claims," BHP said in an e-mail.
PNG SDP is taking legal action to challenge the government
on two fronts, with a case in the High Court in Singapore and
before an international arbitration tribunal in Washington DC.
PNG SDP wants the Singapore court to block the Papua New
Guinea government's removal of its board members and chief
executive and declare that the government has no authority over
its affairs, case files obtained by Reuters showed.
Through the arbitration, PNG SDP is seeking the return of
its share in Ok Tedi, or adequate compensation for the stake,
said Nish Shetty, a partner at Clifford Chance Asia who is
leading the arbitration effort.
PNG SDP has said it is can no longer fund nearly 100 social
and economic development projects.
A government spokesman did not respond to phone calls for
comment on the High Court and arbitration claims.
