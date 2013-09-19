Sept 19 Papua New Guinea's government has taken
100 percent ownership of the controversial Ok Tedi gold and
copper mine after a lingering dispute with a development fund
with controlled the majority stake on behalf of people in the
area.
PNG's parliament this week pushed through laws for the
government to take full ownership of the giant mine, and also to
remove a 12-year old immunity deal for the mine's former owner,
BHP Billiton Ltd, for environmental damage in the
country's Western Province.
"The government in 2001 made a very bad decision in granting
immunity to a corporate giant, preventing its own people from
exercising their right under law to sue for permanent damages
done to their environment and their livelihood," Prime Minister
Peter O'Neill told parliament.
The move means profits from the Ok Tedi mine will now be
available to the national government to spend, rather than
current arrangements where the proceeds were divided between the
Western Province and the national government in Port Moresby.
The decision has also sparked a major row between O'Neill
and former prime minister Mekere Morauta, who is chairman of the
Sustainable Development Program that controlled the majority
stake in the mine.
The big Ok Tedi mine, in a mountainous region in PNG's west,
has been operating since the 1980s but has been blamed for
substantial environmental damage along the Fly River because it
dumped its mine tailings into the river systems.
In return for legal immunity, former owners BHP Billiton in
2001 divested its controlling share in the mine to the
Sustainable Development Program charitable trust, which held 63
percent of the mine. The PNG government controlled the remaining
share.
The changes mean BHP could face claims from landowners over
long-term environmental damage, although previous PNG
governments approved the dumping of tailings into the rivers.
BHP, which is no longer active in the resource-rich South
Pacific nation, declined to comment on the move.
The mine is expected to keep operating for another 10 years,
although its life could be extended.
Morauta has criticised the government actions, accusing the
government of theft, and signalling a likely court challenge.
"This is very important legislation. For the first time
expropriating assets without payment from the people of Papua
New Guinea, not from foreigners," he told reporters.
The sustainable Development Program also controls a $1.4
billion fund, based in Singapore, which is used to promote
development in the Western Province.