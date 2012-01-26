Jan 26 Papua New Guinea Prime Minister Peter O'Neill said on Thursday a military mutiny in the Pacific Islands nation was over and the government had regained full control of its military barracks, ABC reported.

O'Neill told reporters that military commander Francis Agwi had been freed from house arrest and was back in charge of the army after a mutiny by up to 30 soldiers, backed by former prime minister Michael Somare, earlier in the day.

"The commander is now released, he's not under house arrest. And as a result the government has taken full control of the defence headquarters," ABC quoted O'Neill as telling reporters. (Reporting by James Grubel)