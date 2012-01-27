SYDNEY Jan 27 Papua New Guinea's
investment risk has worsened after a failed mutiny, with
Standard & Poor's revising its outlook to negative on Friday and
warning that the political crisis, with two competing prime
ministers, was impeding the resource-driven economy.
Early Thursday, up to 20 soldiers raided the main army
barracks in the capital Port Moresby, seized their chief
commander and placed him under house arrest, and announced a new
military commander.
The rebels demanded the reinstatement of deposed prime
minister Sir Michael Somare, but by Thursday night the mutiny
had failed and the government of Prime Minister Peter O'Neill
was back in control.
"Political settings in PNG have weakened following the
detention and later release of the defense force chief," said
S&P in revising down the outlook for South Pacific nation, whose
'B+/B' sovereign credit rating was affirmed.
"We would lower the ratings if the political friction
remains unresolved, leading to a loss of donor support and
investment required to diversify the economy and buttress PNG's
government finances and external position."
U.S. oil giant ExxonMobil is in the process of
developing a massive $15.7 billion liquefied natural gas plant,
the country's biggest-ever resource project.
A country of 6.5 million people, Papua New Guinea has vast
mineral wealth although 85 percent of its people live a
subsistence village life.
Port Moresby is plagued by lawless and often violent
"raskal" gangs of youths and the country has a history of
political and military unrest.
An army mutiny in 1997 overthrew the government after it
employed mercenaries to try to end a long-running secessionist
rebellion on the island of Bougainville, home to a big copper
mine.
On Friday, the rebels were reportedly inside an army
barracks on the outskirts of Port Moresby, with the government
saying they would be dealt with.
Papua New Guinea has been in the grip of a political
deadlock for months, with O'Neill and Somare both claiming to be
the legitimate prime minister.
O'Neill took office in August after Somare was ruled
ineligible as a member of parliament due to illness and absence
from parliament. Somare was in Singapore receiving treatment for
a heart condition.
But the Supreme Court in December ruled Somare be reinstated
as a member of parliament. O'Neill rejected the ruling and
parliament again voted him prime minister, leaving the country
with two competing leaders.
"The unresolved claims to the prime minister position
underlie the vulnerabilities associated with the country's
fragmented political structure," said S&P.