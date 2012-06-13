June 13 PNI Digital Media Inc said its Chief Financial Officer Simon Bodymore has resigned to pursue other opportunities.

PNI Digital, which provides transaction processing and order routing services for retailers, said Bodymore will leave the company on August 9.

Bodymore, who has been the company's finance chief since March 2009, will continue in his role until the transition to a new CFO is complete, CEO Kyle Hall said in a statement.

PNI Digital shares closed at 55 Canadian cents on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.