UK police say stabbing at London's Russell Square not terror-related
LONDON, June 9 London police said on Friday they were responding to a stabbing at Russell Square, but it was being treated as a disturbance and not related to terrorism.
June 13 PNI Digital Media Inc said its Chief Financial Officer Simon Bodymore has resigned to pursue other opportunities.
PNI Digital, which provides transaction processing and order routing services for retailers, said Bodymore will leave the company on August 9.
Bodymore, who has been the company's finance chief since March 2009, will continue in his role until the transition to a new CFO is complete, CEO Kyle Hall said in a statement.
PNI Digital shares closed at 55 Canadian cents on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
LONDON, June 9 London police said on Friday they were responding to a stabbing at Russell Square, but it was being treated as a disturbance and not related to terrorism.
TORONTO, June 9 Canadian retailer Hudson's Bay Co said on Friday it was streamlining operations across its various department store chains to better compete in what it called a "brutal" market.