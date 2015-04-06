April 6 A federal judge has thrown out an
antitrust lawsuit accusing major Hollywood animation studios of
trying to drive down animators' wages through an illegal
anti-poaching conspiracy.
In a decision on Friday, U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh in San
Jose, California said the four-year statute of limitations ran
out long before the animators in September sued Walt Disney Co
and its Lucasfilm and Pixar units, Sony Corp,
DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc and 21st Century Fox Inc's
Blue Sky Studios.
Koh also found no proof that the studios ran a "continuing"
conspiracy not to raid each other for talent or tried to cover
up their paper trail, which could justify stopping the clock.
"The allegation that defendants engaged in a secret
conspiracy does not show that defendants took affirmative steps
to mislead," Koh wrote in a 32-page decision.
She gave the plaintiffs permission to amend their lawsuit.
Lawyers for the plaintiffs did not immediately respond on
Monday to requests for comment.
Animators accused the studios of having suppressed wages
since 2004 by refraining from cold calling employees, by sharing
news of job offers, and by agreeing not to get in bidding wars.
The lawsuit raised many of the issues underlying a 2009 U.S.
Department of Justice probe into Silicon Valley recruiting, and
a separate $415 million settlement of claims that Apple Inc
, Google Inc, Intel Corp and Adobe
Systems Inc agreed not to poach each others' engineers.
Koh approved that accord last month.
Lucasfilm, Pixar and Intuit Inc have settled similar
claims covering other workers for a combined $20 million.
The named plaintiffs in the animators' case are lighting
artist Georgia Cano, character effects artist Robert Nitsch and
production engineer David Wentworth.
Koh said the statute of limitations ran out on their claims
as early as 2008, and no later than 2011.
The studios had called it "implausible" to believe they
would collude on wages after the Justice Department probe began.
The case is In re: Animation Workers Antitrust Litigation,
U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No.
14-04062.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by
Bernadette Baum)