ZAGREB, April 24 Croatia's top food group Podravka posted a 27 percent drop in first-quarter net profit due to higher operating and production costs, while sales were up two percent at 815.2 million kuna ($142 million).

The first quarter net profit amounted to 18.7 million kuna.

"Our production costs were higher due to higher prices of raw materials. Also, we have had higher costs for our employees, including severance payments," Podravka said on Tuesday.

Podravka, in which the state owns around 25 percent, operates in central, east and southeast Europe and also has a profitable pharmaceutical arm.

After a centre-left opposition bloc won a general election last December, Podravka got a new management which pledged to boost sales and profitability within the next five years.

Local analysts have often criticised the company for being slow to implement a restructuring needed to reduce operating costs and widen the range of its products.

In late 2009 the company was the target of an investigation by the anti-graft police. Six top Podravka officials, including its former chief executive and a deputy prime minister, were arrested and indicted for allegedly using Podravka's funds to take over the company. The trial is ongoing.

Last year Podravka posted a net profit of 69.3 million kuna on sales reaching 3.63 billion kuna.

Podravka shares were down 1.59 percent at 242 kuna at 1235 GMT.

($1 = 5.7397 Croatian kunas) (Reporting by Igor Ilic; editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Mark Potter)