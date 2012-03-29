ZAGREB, March 29 Podravka, Croatia's top food group, posted an 18 percent fall in 2011 net profit to 69.3 million kuna ($12 million) on sales up 3 percent to 3.63 billion.

"Last year was a year of consolidation and laying foundations for better results in the future. The new management has put forward ambitious plans expected to yield growth in sales, better efficiency and profitability," Podravka said on Thursday.

Podravka, around 25 percent state-owned, operates in central, east and southeast Europe and also has a profitable pharmaceutical arm.

After a centre-left opposition bloc won a general election last December, Podravka got a new management which, according to media reports, aims to raise annual sales in the next five years to five billion kuna.

Local analysts have criticised the company for years for its failure to reduce operating costs and widen the range of its products.

In late 2009 the company was the target of an investigation by the anti-graft police. Six top Podravka officials, including its former chief executive and a deputy prime minister, were arrested and indicted for using Podravka's funds to take over the company.

The trial is still under way.

Podravka shares were down 1.7 2 at 246.80 kuna at 1440 GMT. ($1 = 5.6472 Croatian kunas) (Reporting by Igor Ilic; editing by Zoran Radosavljevic)