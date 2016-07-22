SARAJEVO, July 22 * Croatian food company Podravka reports first-half sales of 1.98 million kuna (292 mln), up 26.2 percent on the same period last year, helped by consolidation of Slovenia's Zito, bought last year, and own brands. * Net profit reached 97.3 million kuna, up 5.8 percent year on year. * Sales at Podravka's pharmaceuticals operation, Belupo, rose 0.4 percent to 379.1 million kuna despite a negative impact from currency fluctuations, it said. ($1 = 6.7913 kuna) (Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; editing by Jason Neely)