(Adds details on PODS Enterprises CEO)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Soyoung Kim
NEW YORK, Sept 16 PODS Enterprises Inc, a U.S.
moving and storage company managed by members of the private
equity firm Eagle Merchant Partners, is exploring a sale that
could value it at around $1 billion, including debt, according
to people familiar with the matter.
PODS Enterprises, overseen by partners of Atlanta-based
Eagle Merchant and owned by restructured Bahraini investment
firm Arcapita Bank BSCC, has hired Barclays Plc to
assist with the sale process, one of the sources said.
The sources asked not to be identified because the
discussions are private. Spokespeople for PODS Enterprises and
Eagle Merchant had no immediate comment. Barclays declined to
comment.
Founded in 1998, PODS Enterprises delivers containers to
customers who use them for moving or storing belongings. It
operates in 48 U.S. states, Canada, Australia and Britain
through its company-owned and franchise network.
The Clearwater, Florida-based company said on its website it
has carried out more than 2 million deliveries and nearly
142,000 PODS containers, as big as 16 by eight feet, in service.
It loads the containers onto its trucks through a patented
hydraulic lift system it calls PODZILLA.
PODS was acquired by Arcapita in 2008 for $451.4 million.
Arcapita filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2012
under hedge fund pressure ahead of the repayment of a $1.1
billion loan that was compliant under Islamic law.
Arcapita's Chapter 11 bankruptcy process was the first to be
undertaken by a Gulf Arab entity. It also was the first time an
Islamic legal ruling had been presented to a U.S. bankruptcy
judge.
The process ensured Arcapita's portfolio could be sold
without going through a fire sale. Eagle Merchant assumed the
management of the U.S. companies in Arcapita's private equity
portfolio, including PODS.
Arcapita emerged from bankruptcy protection last year.
Women's retailer J. Jill, another Arcapita company, is also
exploring a sale, sources said earlier this year.
Arcapita has hired JPMorgan Chase & Co to lead an
initial public offering of Viridian Group (IPO-VIRI.L) in a deal
that could give the Irish energy company an enterprise value,
including debt, of nearly 1 billion pounds ($1.62 billion),
Reuters reported last month.
In February, it also agreed to sell U.S.-based Varel
International Inc, a manufacturer of drill bits for
the oil and gas industry, to Sweden's Sandvik AB for
$740 million.
PODS, which stands for Portable On Demand Storage, was
founded by Peter Warhurst, who left the company when he sold it
to Arcapita. The current chief executive of PODS is John Koch, a
former senior executive at home security company ADT Corp
.
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Andrew Hay)