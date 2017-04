Aug 11 Pohjois-Karjalan Kirjapaino Oyj : * Says Q2 revenue EUR 25.6 million versus EUR 24.4 million * Says Q2 operating profit EUR 2.2 million versus EUR 2.1 million * Sees 2014 revenue to remain at the 2013 level * Sees 2014 operating income to decreaese when compared to the 2013 level * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage