Feb 20 Pohjola bank plc
* By 19 February 2014, a total of 123 OP-Pohjola Group
cooperative banks undertook to accept the public voluntary bid
launched by OP-Pohjola Group Central Cooperative on 6 February
2014 for Pohjola Bank plc's outstanding shares.
* The consideration being offered amounts to 16.80 euros in
cash for each Series A share.
* OP-Pohjola Group Central Cooperative hereby announces that
its shareholding would exceed 2/3 of the total number of Pohjola
Bank plc shares, if the bid were completed.
* Undertakings given by the cooperative banks would increase
the shareholding of OP-Pohjola Group Central Cooperative in
Pohjola to around 67.08% of all shares and the votes conferred
by the shares to 81.32% of the votes, if the bid were completed.