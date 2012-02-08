* Q4 pretax profit 13 million euros, vs 19.8 mln in poll

* Q4 combined ratio 91 percent, vs 91.6 pct in poll

* Sees 2012 pretax profit markedly up y/y

HELSINKI, Feb 8 Finnish lender and insurer Pohjola Bank said it sees markedly higher pretax profit in 2012, after it reported a bigger-than-expected fall in fourth-quarter pretax profit due to one-off costs.

"We are competitive in terms of our capital base and creditworthiness, our liquidity is on a solid basis and we have good access to market funding," Pohjola Chief Executive Mikael Silvennoinen said in a statement.

October-December pretax profit fell to 13 million euros ($17.21 million) from 66 million a year ago, and missed an average forecast of 19.8 million in a Reuters analyst poll.

Pohjola said the result was weighed down by around 60 million euros cost from changes in non-life insurance reserving bases.

Non-life insurance underlying profitability improved as the combined ratio -- a key measure of underwriting profitability which expresses costs and claims expenses as a proportion of premium income -- fell to 91 percent from 93.1 percent, compared with a forecast for 91.6 percent.

Pohjola estimated the combined ratio will vary between 89 and 94 percent this year. ($1 = 0.7552 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom; Editing by Jodie Ginsberg)