(Adds comparison to market forecasts, share move)

HELSINKI May 3 Finland's Pohjola Bank reported a bigger-than-expected rise in quarterly pre-tax profit, helping the shares jump 11 percent.

Pohjola's first-quarter earnings before tax rose to 104 million euros ($136.8 million) from 95 million a year earlier, beating the average analyst forecast of 101 million.

The bank credited the European Central Bank's monetary policy for keeping rates low.

"The ECB's support measures enhanced confidence in the euro-area economy. As a result of the ECB's decisions, banks' market-based funding showed recovery and market rates came down," Chief Executive Mikael Silvennoinen said.

Pohjola reiterated its forecast for 2012 earnings to be "markedly higher" than in 2011.

Pohjola shares rose to 8.83 euros from their close on Wednesay at 7.96 euros by 1128 GMT. ($1 = 0.7603 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki newsroom; editing by Keiron Henderson)