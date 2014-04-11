HELSINKI, April 11 Finnish banking cooperative OP-Pohjola Group wants to force all the other shareholders to sell their shares in Pohjola Bank in a squeeze-out proceeding, it said on Friday.

OP-Pohjola in February announced it wanted to take full control of its banking arm to centralise decision-making to respond to tighter banking regulations.

In arbitration, OP-Pohjola will demand that the redemption price be 16.13 euros per share, the same price as in the voluntary bid announced in February.

Pohjola Bank shareholders have until April 22 to accept the voluntary offer, and after that the case will go to arbitration.

OP-Pohjola holds about 94 percent of Pohjola Bank shares. (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; Editing by Jussi Rosendahl)