HELSINKI, April 11 Finnish banking cooperative
OP-Pohjola Group wants to force all the other shareholders to
sell their shares in Pohjola Bank in a squeeze-out
proceeding, it said on Friday.
OP-Pohjola in February announced it wanted to take full
control of its banking arm to centralise decision-making to
respond to tighter banking regulations.
In arbitration, OP-Pohjola will demand that the redemption
price be 16.13 euros per share, the same price as in the
voluntary bid announced in February.
Pohjola Bank shareholders have until April 22 to accept the
voluntary offer, and after that the case will go to arbitration.
OP-Pohjola holds about 94 percent of Pohjola Bank shares.
(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; Editing by Jussi Rosendahl)