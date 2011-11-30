HELSINKI Nov 30 The Finnish state on
Wednesday said it had chosen Pohjola Pankki as its
primary intermediary of payment transfers for the seven years
starting in December 2012.
The bank had until now acted as a secondary intermediary and
Nordea was the primary one. According to the new deal,
Nordea and Danske Bank's Sampo Pankki will act as
secondary intermediaries.
The state's total transfer volume is about 150 billion euros
($200 billion) per year. The total cost of the services, which
include bill delivery service from Itella, is about 5.2 million
euros, finance ministry said.
($1 = 0.7499 euros)
