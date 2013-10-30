(Adds share rise, details on profitability)

HELSINKI Oct 30 Shares in Finland's Pohjola Bank jumped more than 8 percent on Wednesday after it reported a surge in quarterly pretax profit, helped by growth in its insurance business.

Third-quarter pretax profit rose 64 percent to 129 million euros from a year earlier, beating the average analyst forecast of 119 million from a Reuters poll.

Pohjola forecast its insurance business operating combined ratio, a measure of profitability, to be about 87-90 percent, stronger than an earlier outlook of 88-92 percent. A lower number indicates higher premium income relative to claims and expenses.

Analyts have said Pohjola, the non-life insurance and corporate banking arm of Finland's largest financial group OP-Pohjola, has benefited from the parent company's promotion of Pohjola insurance products to its mortgage customers.

Pohjola shares were up 7.2 percent at 13.95 euros by 0910 GMT, near record high levels and having hit a new peak for the year at 14.16 euros. (Reporting by Helsinki newsroom; Editing by Louise Ireland)