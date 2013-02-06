HELSINKI Feb 6 Finland's Pohjola Bank
reported a stronger-than-expected rise in quarterly
profit and said it expected it to increase this year.
Its fourth-quarter consolidated earnings before tax
increased to 92 million euros ($124.5 million) from 13 million
euros a year ago after a growth in net commission and fees. That
beat the market's consensus of 90.9 million euros in a Reuters
poll.
Pohjola said it expected full-year 2013 pretax profit to be
higher than the 374 million euros it reported for 2012.
($1 = 0.7392 euros)
