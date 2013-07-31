HELSINKI, July 31 Finland's Pohjola Bank
reported a bigger-than-expected rise in quarterly
profit, helped by stronger premium revenues in its insurance
business as well as firm demand for corporate loans.
Second-quarter pretax profit rose 22 percent from a year ago
to 121 million euros ($160 million), compared to an average
forecast of 110 million euros in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Pohjola Bank raised its full-year outlook, saying it now
expects its loan portfolio to grow at the same rate as in 2012
rather than more slowly as it previously expected. It also
forecast its insurance operating combined ratio, a measure of
profitability, to vary between 88 and 92 percent, stronger than
its earlier 89-93 percent outlook.
($1 = 0.7547 euros)
(Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Ritsuko Ando)