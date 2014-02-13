BRIEF-H-Farm: shareholders approve repurchase of up to 5 mln shares
* Said on Friday shareholders approved the buy back and a tender offer on its own shares for up to 5 mln shares
HELSINKI Feb 13 Pohjola Bank : * Says Ilmarinen pension insurance company accepts OP-Pohjola's bid for shares in Pohjola Bank. OP-Pohjola has offered to buy all existing shares in Pohjola Bank it doesn't already own. (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)
SHANGHAI, April 24 China stocks tumbled more than 1 percent on Monday in their worst day in four months amid signs that Beijing will tolerate further market volatility as regulators clamp down on shadow banking and speculative trading.