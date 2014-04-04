HELSINKI, April 4 Finland's biggest mortgage
lender OP-Pohjola Group held more than 94 percent of all shares
in Pohjola Bank after the voluntary bid ran out, it
said, adding that it would use its right to buy out all the
remaining shares.
OP-Pohjola in February announced it wanted to take full
control of its banking arm to centralise decision-making to
respond to tighter banking regulations.
At the end of the initial offer period OP-Pohjola's stake in
Pohjola was 94.07 percent, the group said on Friday, adding that
it would extend the offer until April 22 on the same conditions
as in the initial offer.
If it failed to acquire all the shares, it could use its
legal right to buy out the remaining shareholders involuntarily.
"OP-Pohjola intends to initiate a squeeze-out procedure for
the remaining shares in Pohjola Bank under the Finnish Limited
Liability Companies Act," the company said in a statement.
Finnish law allows the holder of more than 90 percent of
shares and votes in a listed company to buy out the remaining
shares.
(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; Editing by Jussi Rosendahl)