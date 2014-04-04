HELSINKI, April 4 Finland's biggest mortgage lender OP-Pohjola Group held more than 94 percent of all shares in Pohjola Bank after the voluntary bid ran out, it said, adding that it would use its right to buy out all the remaining shares.

OP-Pohjola in February announced it wanted to take full control of its banking arm to centralise decision-making to respond to tighter banking regulations.

At the end of the initial offer period OP-Pohjola's stake in Pohjola was 94.07 percent, the group said on Friday, adding that it would extend the offer until April 22 on the same conditions as in the initial offer.

If it failed to acquire all the shares, it could use its legal right to buy out the remaining shareholders involuntarily.

"OP-Pohjola intends to initiate a squeeze-out procedure for the remaining shares in Pohjola Bank under the Finnish Limited Liability Companies Act," the company said in a statement.

Finnish law allows the holder of more than 90 percent of shares and votes in a listed company to buy out the remaining shares. (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; Editing by Jussi Rosendahl)