BRIEF-Very significant investor appetite for Allied Irish IPO -CEO
* Allied Irish Banks CEO says there is very significant investor appetite for IPO
(Adds details on non-life insurance business, outlook)
HELSINKI, April 29 Finland's Pohjola Bank reported a stronger-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by higher premium revenues in its non-life insurance business.
Pohjola said first-quarter pretax profit rose 27 percent to 131 million euros ($171 million), beating the average forecast of 88 million euros in a Reuters poll.
Profit from its non-life insurance unit jumped to 55 million euros from 15 million euros a year earlier, beating the market's consensus forecast of 21 million euros, as insurance premium revenues rose 10 percent.
A company-wide cost savings programme, which included job cuts, helped it trim expenses by 2 percent.
The company, which is the insurance and corporate banking arm of the Finland's largest financial group, co-operative OP-Pohjola, repeated its forecast for full-year pretax profit to be higher than the 374 million euros it reported in 2012.
It was cautious about growth prospects for its banking business, however, citing weaker corporate lending. ($1 = 0.7676 euros) (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Daniel Magnowski and Helen Massy-Beresford)
* Allied Irish Banks CEO says there is very significant investor appetite for IPO
May 31 Australian shares ended marginally higher on Wednesday as gains in the consumer and financial sectors offset losses in energy and materials stocks, which suffered from weak commodity prices.