HELSINKI, March 17 Pohjola Bank plc : * Pohjola updates its financial targets * Says dividend payout ratio is at least 50%, provided that the CET1 is at

least 15% * Says dividend payout ratio will be 30% for the financial year 2014 * Says the Core Tier 1 ratio of 11% (CT1) was replaced by the Common Equity

Tier 1 ratio of 15% (CET1) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)