BRIEF-Fast Ejendom Danmark Q1 oper profit up at DKK 11.2 million
* Q1 RENTAL INCOME DKK 19.9 MILLION VERSUS DKK 19.3 MILLION YEAR AGO
HELSINKI, April 2 Pohjola Bank plc : * Preliminary results of the tender offer: OP-Pohjola's holding amounts to
approximately 94.05 per cent in Pohjola Bank Plc shares and approximately
96.78 per cent of attached votes (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)
* Q1 RENTAL INCOME DKK 19.9 MILLION VERSUS DKK 19.3 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Home BancShares Inc. Announces a 13.8% increase in first quarter earnings per share