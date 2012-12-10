Dec 10 Pohjola Pankki Oyj :
* Says will cut 281 jobs. of these, redundancies will total 113
and 168
employees will leave the group through other arrangements
* Says in addition, 22 jobs will be outsourced to service
providers outside
op-Pohjola Group
* Says 618 employees will transfer from Pohjola Group to other
companies within
op-Pohjola Group
* Says For Pohjola, the programme is aimed at achieving annual
cost savings of around 50 million euros by the end of 2015, job
cuts accounting for 40% of the estimated cost savings
* Says expects to achieve an estimated 50% of the total annual
cost savings of 50 million euros in 2013, 30% in 2014 and the
rest by the end of 2015
* Says non-life Insurance is anticipated to account for over
60% of the source of the cost savings, Banking for slightly over
30% and Asset Management for the rest