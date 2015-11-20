(Fixes typo in second paragraph)
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Lawrence Delevingne
Nov 20 U.S. central bankers may have to speed up
the pace of their expected interest rate hikes late next year to
prevent prices from rising too quickly, an economist at
billionaire Steven A. Cohen's family office said on Friday.
For now, investors and analysts largely expect that the
Federal Reserve will announce its first rate increase since June
2006 possibly in December, and thereafter will likely move
gradually on further rate hikes, taking care to not squash the
growth it has nurtured with years of easy money policies.
But Dean Maki, chief economist at Cohen's $11 billion
Point72 Asset Management, sees some dangers on the horizon if
unemployment, now at roughly 5 percent, continues to trend lower
and inflation ticks higher.
"In late 2016 or 2017, the Fed has to start going faster,"
Maki said at the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit in New
York on Friday.
Maki expects to see at least one rate increase every three
months, possibly more.
"In 2016, we will see four or five rate hikes, a least once
a quarter," he said.
With so much attention focused on when the Federal Reserve
will finally shift course, Erin Browne, a Point72 portfolio
manager who bets on currencies and global equities based on
macroeconomic trends, said the market "just wants to get it
over" with.
The pace of future hikes is far more important than the
exact date of when the tightening begins, Browne said, adding
that markets are pricing in a 75 percent chance for a move in
December.
Cohen's Point72 is one of the largest investment firms on
Wall Street and its moves and forecasts have been closely
watched for decades.
The firm, previously a traditional hedge fund manager known
as SAC Capital Advisors, became a family office when the
government required the firm to return outside capital as part
of an insider-trading guilty plea and related fines in 2013. SAC
earned an average 25 percent return during its 22-year history,
according to former investors.
STRONGER GREENBACK
Browne, the macro portfolio manager, said the U.S. dollar
was likely to continue its rise against other major currencies
in 2016, including the euro, yen and the Australian dollar. The
U.S. dollar has already climbed some 12 percent against the euro
this year.
She recommended shorting the currencies of countries that
sell into China, such as the Malaysian ringgit, Thai baht and
Indonesian rupiah. Chinese growth was unlikely to slow
dramatically, a so-called hard landing, given steps the
government could take, such as further devaluation of the
renminbi, Browne said.
Browne was optimistic on developed market stocks. That
included the U.S., given moderate economic growth, and equity
markets in Europe and Japan, given the likelihood of additional
monetary stimulus.
"The backdrop for developed market equities next year is
quite positive," she said.
Trading big economic themes has been tough for some funds
this year, with executives at Fortress, BlackRock and Bain
Capital deciding to shut down global macro funds amid losses.
One danger has been that too many funds made similar bets
and failed to scale back their positions in time.
Point72 is best known for stock investing, but now includes
approximately 7 macro and 20 quantitative portfolio managers,
alongside 70 for equities. The family office employs close to
1,000 people.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)