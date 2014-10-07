Oct 6 Point72 Asset Management LP, the renamed
SAC Capital Advisors LP founded by billionaire Steven A. Cohen,
said it will reorganize its equities business into seven units
along sector and geographic lines.
Company spokesman Mark Herr said on Monday that each
operating unit will be led by a "sector executive and will be
assisted by a Sector Executive Officer" in addition to being
supported by "a compliance officer, risk leader and research
coordinator."
The new structure was announced during a meeting that
Point72 management held over the weekend in New York City, Herr
said.
Earlier this year, SAC Capital Advisors changed its name to
Point72 Asset Management after the hedge fund pleaded guilty to
insider trading charges. The Stamford, Connecticut-firm was
transformed into a family office managing Cohen's fortune.
SAC Capital Advisors agreed to pay $1.8 billion to resolve
criminal and civil probes, in what the U.S. Department of
Justice said was the largest insider trading settlement in
history.
Last month, Mathew Martoma, a former portfolio manager at
SAC Capital Advisors, was sentenced to nine years in prison for
his role.
