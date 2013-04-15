* Raymond Bitar suffering from heart failure
* Judge orders Bitar to forfeit $40 million
* Bitar was charged with illegal Internet gambling
By Bernard Vaughan
NEW YORK, April 15 A former chief executive of
Full Tilt Poker, an online poker company, pleaded guilty on
Monday to violating U.S. anti-Internet gambling laws, but he
avoided prison time due to his failing health.
Raymond Bitar, 41, is suffering from "severe heart failure,"
Assistant U.S. Attorney Arlo Devlin-Brown said at a federal
court hearing in Manhattan. In an expedited court process, Bitar
was also sentenced to time served and ordered to forfeit $40
million.
Bitar was one of 11 people, including the owners of two
other online poker companies, who federal prosecutors charged in
2011 with illegal Internet gambling.
He appeared via video conference from a California
courtroom.
"I regret my actions, I know they were wrong and illegal,"
he said.
U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska said Bitar's "precarious
health situation" drove her sentencing decision.
"Good luck to you sir, and good luck to your family," Preska
said to Bitar at the end of the hearing.
Full Tilt, along with Absolute Poker and PokerStars, were
among the largest online poker companies. Prosecutors said they
tricked banks into processing billions of dollars of illegal
Internet gambling proceeds through shell companies that appeared
legitimate.
Bitar had been charged with nine criminal counts, including
operation of an illegal gambling business, wire fraud and money
laundering conspiracy.
He pleaded guilty to one count of violating the Unlawful
Internet Gambling Enforcement Act and one count of conspiracy to
commit bank fraud and wire fraud. Bitar admitted to lying to
customers about the safety of their money with the company.
At one point, there was a $350 million gap between what Full
Tilt owed customers and how much cash it had available,
Devlin-Brown said at the hearing.
Bitar faced a maximum of 35 years in prison. John Baughman,
one of his lawyers, requested that his client not be sent to
prison given his health condition.
Bitar's health is so dire he has to wear a defibrillator
under his clothes, Baughman said after the hearing. Prosecutors
agreed not to oppose a sentence that included no prison time.
Bitar served seven days in jail last summer while
negotiating his bail, Baughman said at the hearing.
Brent Beckley, an owner of Absolute Poker, was sentenced to
14 months in prison last year after he admitted deceiving banks
over the processing of gambling proceeds. A settlement between
that company and the government is pending, according to the
U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan.
Isle of Man-based PokerStars, the world's most popular poker
company, agreed to forfeit $731 million in a 2012 settlement
with U.S. authorities, which included $547 million to reimburse
Full Tilt's U.S. customers. PokerStars also took control Full
Tilt under the agreement.
The companies had emerged as dominant sites for Web gamblers
in the United States after Congress banned real-money gambling
on online card games in 2006 and other companies withdrew from
the market.
The case is USA v. Tzvetkoff et al, U.S. District Court for
the Southern District of New York No. 10-cr-00336.
(Reporting By Bernard Vaughan; Editing by Martha Graybow and
Leslie Adler)